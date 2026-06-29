'I Don't Have Maternal Instinct': Akanksha Chamola Reveals Real Reason Behind Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola Reveals Real Reason Behind Divorce From Gaurav Khanna |

Akanksha Chamola revealed on Netflix's Lock Upp that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. However, the actress maintained that they continue to share an amicable relationship. In the latest episode, Akanksha also opened up about the reason behind their separation. During a conversation with fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, she revealed that her decision to not have children was allegedly one of the major reasons behind their split.

She said, "Jab ham shadi mein the mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha but I was open to discovering it. It was never shut down." The actress added that over time, she realised that she did not have any maternal instinct. Talking to her fellow contestants, Akanksha said, "But gradually I realised I'm not meant for it."

Akanksha claimed that Gaurav was initially okay with her decision of not wanting children. However, she said that his perspective changed with time. The actress also stated that most people get married with the intention of having children and expanding their family, and seeing her husband want something that she could never give him created differences between them.

Akanksha: "I didn't have maternal instincts when I was married, and Gaurav was okay with that. I wanted to discover myself. But now, Gaurav has changed. He wants kids, and I don't."#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/VhMfI1y14J — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 29, 2026

Akanksha said, "He was okay with it. But, I guess in time...now he wants to have kids. When I see that, I can't give him that." To this, Shreya asked, "Never?" Akanksha replied, "Nahi hai mere mein instinct. Wo maine bhot pehle bol diya tha." She reiterated that she never had maternal instincts and had always been clear about not wanting children.

Akanksha further revealed that she and Gaurav had even discussed the issue, and she had told him that he was free to leave the marriage if becoming a father was important to him. She said, "We had a discussion where I told him 'If you want to leave me, you can leave me. Fair enough on your part'." Akanksha added that it would be completely fair for Gaurav if this became a deal-breaker for him, as she believes many people marry with the hope of starting a family.

Akanksha added, "Then Bigg Boss happened and I realised ki isko bhot jyada hai (want to have kid) aur main nahi kar pa rahi hoon. Fir me I don't want to put him in that situation." She concluded by saying that she wishes to remain "child-free" as she wants to have her own sense of liberation and freedom in life.