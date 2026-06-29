'Why Does Every Girl Like Him?': Shreya Kalra Takes A Dig At Yogesh Rawat Over Flirting Claims On Netflix's Lock Upp

Shreya Kalra Takes A Dig At Yogesh Rawat Over Flirting Claims On Netflix's Lock Upp |

Netflix's Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra seemingly took an indirect dig at fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat by resharing an Instagram post uploaded by her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal's sister, Shiwangi Jaiswal. In the post, Shiwangi slammed Yogesh for claiming that Shreya had called him "hot" and allegedly flirted with him during their stint on Roadies. Reacting to Yogesh's allegations, Shiwangi wrote, "Why does Yogesh think every girl is into him? Bro, when you were a contestant on that show, she was an insider." She further clarified that Shreya was a part of the show's insider team and was merely performing the role assigned to her by the makers while praising Yogesh.

The post further stated, "And when you're an insider- whether you're hosting a show or playing a different role- you aren't a contestant. You follow the script. You're told what to say, who's hotter between two people, what's going on, or whatever the script demands."

Shiwangi claimed that Shreya was doing her job on Roadies and that her remarks on the show should not be interpreted as personal interest in Yogesh. "That was one show, and that chapter is over. This is a different show- this is Lock Upp," the post read, while also asking Yogesh to stop carrying the "every girl likes me" attitude.

Shreya reshared the post on her social media, seemingly endorsing Shiwangi's views. The latter also came out in support of Shreya after she received criticism for expressing her opinion during her clash with Ram Kapoor in the premiere episode.

Defending Shreya, Shiwangi wrote, "Episode dekhne ke baad mujhe ye nahi samajh mein aa raha hai ki problem hai kya? Bandi apna opinion rakh rahi hai, wo bhi itne bade mudde pe. Agar wo opinion nahi rakhti na, to mujhe problem hoti."

She further stated that everyone inside the show is equal and claimed that Shreya received hate only because the person she spoke against was a popular television actor. "Wo us show mein bolne hi gayi hai, opinion hi rakhne gayi hai... Everybody is equal there," she added.

For those unaware, Shreya and Yogesh share a history that dates back to their Roadies days, where Shreya was associated with the show as an insider. During a recent episode of Lock Upp, Yogesh alleged that Shreya had flirted with him despite being in a relationship with Rishabh Jaiswal. Yogesh said, "When we were in Roadies, she flirted with me even after being in a relationship and having a boyfriend. I didn't give her any attention, and that's the reason she's been doing this."

Netflix's Lock Upp new episodes releases every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.