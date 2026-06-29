Netflix's Lock Upp: Rakhi Sawant Calls Akanksha Chamola 'Jhoothi' After Her Divorce Announcement With Gaurav Khanna

Rakhi Sawant Calls Akanksha Chamola 'Jhoothi' After Her Divorce Announcement With Gaurav Khanna |

Akanksha Chamola made a shocking revelation on Netflix's Lock Upp, announcing that she is seeking a divorce from her husband, Gaurav Khanna. Since the announcement, fans have flooded social media, wondering whether there is any truth to the claim or if it was merely a publicity stunt.

Amid the speculation, Rakhi Sawant reacted to Akanksha and Gaurav's divorce claims and appeared unconvinced. Netflix India shared a clip of Akanksha announcing her divorce on social media, and Rakhi commented on the post, making her stance clear. Reacting to the announcement, she wrote, "Jhoothi" along with a laughing emoji.

Soon after, fans began flooding the replies to Rakhi's comment. While one user wrote, "Rakhi being Rakhi," several others speculated that she might enter the show as a wildcard contestant. However, neither the makers nor the channel have confirmed the same.

Lock Upp |

For those unaware, Akanksha made the revelation during her entry into Lock Upp after she received the 'Expose' card as part of the introductory task. Contestants were required to either reveal a secret about themselves or expose a fellow inmate. Akanksha was given the option to choose between herself and her cellmates, Shreya Kalra and Shresta Iyer, and she decided to reveal her own secret.

Leaving everyone stunned, Akanksha said, "So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce." The actress further revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year, saying, "We have been living separately for the last one year and it has not been public."

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Netflix on June 27, marking the reality show's shift from ALTBalaji and MX Player, where its first season was streamed in 2022. The revamped second season is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who step into the roles of the show's 'jailers.' New episodes stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM IST exclusively on Netflix. With a fresh format, celebrity contestants and shocking confessions, the show has already created a buzz among viewers and on social media.