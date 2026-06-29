'Yeh Salman Khan Ke Samne Kare...': Ram Kapoor SLAMMED For 'Entitled Behaviour' After Halting Lock Upp Task Over Not Being Given Water – VIDEO

Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash Over Viral Lock Upp Clip | Photo Via Netflix

Actor Ram Kapoor has landed in the middle of a social media controversy after a clip from the latest episode of Lock Upp went viral. The actor is facing criticism from viewers, who accused him of displaying "entitled behaviour" after he halted a task when he was reportedly not given water.

Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash Over Viral Lock Upp Clip

During the episode, Harshad Chopra and Akanksha Chamola were armed with paintball guns, while the unsafe contestants had to race to the buzzer without getting hit to secure immunity from this week's eliminations. After completing his turn but failing to reach the safe zone, Ram asked for water. When his request was reportedly denied, he asked the makers again. After not receiving any, the actor lost his cool, interrupted the task, and brought it to a halt.

He even warned the makers, saying, "I have been asking for water for a long time. You guys are making us do this but not giving water; it's not right. Send water."

When host Riteish Deshmukh warned him that he could get hit by a paintball, Ram replied, "Lagane do, aao maaro." Riteish then explained that every contestant had already been given a personal water bottle and that it was their responsibility to carry it during the task. After hearing the explanation, Ram stepped aside and allowed the task to continue.

The incident quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment. Several viewers took aim at Kapoor's behaviour, calling it "entitled" and questioning why he chose to halt the task instead of following the rules.

Check out the netizens reactions:

One social media user wrote, "Yeh Salman Khan ke samne kare toh pata chale." Another commented, "This was so embarrassing. Jahil lagta hai Ram mujhe, jahilana baatein aur jahilana andaaz baat karne ka... phir he's like 'main aisa hoon,' blah blah."

Another user questioned, "Why is he overacting so much?" One comment read, "Wouldn't act like this with Salman Khan." Another wrote, "Bigg Boss mat jana kabhi." Echoing similar sentiments, another user remarked, "What if Riteish was in Salman Khan's place?"

Lock Upp Contestants

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It is available to watch on Netflix, where new episodes can be streamed from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.