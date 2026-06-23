'Aapke Sawal Ka Jawab...': Riteish Deshmukh SNAPS At Journalist For Asking If He Would 'Lock Upp' Salman, Sanjay Given Past Jail Experience- VIDEO

Riteish Deshmukh Schools Journalist Over Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt 'Lock Upp' Question | Photo Via Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh, who is hosting Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa alongside Farah Khan, gave a sharp response during a grand media event in Mumbai on Monday, June 22, when a journalist controversially asked whether he would invite his close friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to the reality show, referencing their past legal troubles and saying they had "a lot of experience of lock-up". The journalist also asked how he would punish them, a question that visibly appeared to irritate the actor and was swiftly shut down.

Riteish Deshmukh Schools Journalist Over Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt 'Lock Upp' Question

Riteish said, "Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga" (First of all, I don't think I'd like to dignify your question by answering it). The actor further clarified that his role on Lock Upp is limited to hosting the show and interacting with contestants. He explained that it is not his responsibility to decide who participates in the reality series.

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'My Duty Is To Host The Show'

When the journalist persisted and again asked whether he would like to bring Salman and Sanjay onto Lock Upp, Deshmukh stood firm in his response. "I won't bring them because my duty is to host the show. As a host, I don't know who the inmates will be. Whoever comes to Lock Upp as a guest, we interact with them," he said, making it clear that he has no role in deciding the show's participants.

Lock Upp Confirmed Contestants

As of now, only three contestants have been confirmed for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamela Serena, while the names of several other participants are yet to be announced.

The first season of the reality show was hosted by Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, whose stint as host garnered significant attention and contributed to the show's popularity.