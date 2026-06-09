Salman Khan Gets Emotional At Close Friend Kumud Rane's Funeral, Breaks Down After Last Rites; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Actor Salman Khan attended the funeral of his close friend Kumud Rane, standing by the bereaved family during their difficult time and paying his final respects, in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 9). Several videos and pictures from the crematorium have surfaced on social media, showing Salman arriving to bid farewell to his longtime friend.

The actor appeared affected by the loss and was visibly emotional. In one of the videos making the rounds online, Salman could be seen struggling to hold back his tears as he paid tribute to Kumud Rane. The actor was seen crying at the crematorium.

Apart from paying his respects, Salman also spent time interacting with those present at the funeral. He was seen speaking to family members, friends, and other mourners gathered to offer their condolences.

Salman's brother, Sohail Khan, and stepmother Helen also arrived to pay their last respects.

Fans on social media also expressed their condolences and offered prayers for the departed soul and strength to the grieving family.

In May, Salman lost another friend Sushil Kumar. The actor took to Instagram and remembered Sushil as someone who stood by him for more than four decades.

Sharing a picture with his late friend, Salman described Sushil as a man full of positivity and strength, even during the most difficult phases of life. The actor recalled how Sushil never allowed problems to overpower his spirit.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The project was earlier reported to be inspired by the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. However, recent reports suggest that the film has undergone major changes, including a revised title and the removal of references to China and the Galwan Valley.

Apart from this, Salman also has producer Dil Raju’s next project in the pipeline, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Nayanthara, and its shoot reportedly began on April 19.