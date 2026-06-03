Salman Khan Kept Special Screening Of Maatrubhumi For Subhash Ghai, Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan & Others To Reportedly Show Chitrangda Singh's Work | FPJ Exclusive

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan (L) & Chitrangda Singh (R) |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan takes his friendship with his Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace co-actor Chitrangda Singh seriously. For a few years now, the beautiful Delhi woman has been an integral part of Bhai’s inner circle. “She’s often spotted at his Panvel farmhouse,” said an insider. And Salman, who believes in this stunning looker’s talent, had decided to take her under his wing.

Chitrangda shot to fame in Bollywood with Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003). She has done a lot of work in Hindi cinema, but Salman feels she has a long career ahead. And she will get her due. When he began shooting for his most ambitious venture, Maatrubhumi, last year, SK cast Chitrangda as his leading lady. And he loved what he saw in the rushes.

As of today, Maatrubhumi is complete except for some post-production work. Even as Salman is yet to take a decision on how, when, and where to release this patriotic drama, he decided that he would give his leading lady, Chitrangda, a surprise.

At the end of May, the Bollywood superstar hosted a private screening of his home production for some close friends and also directors like Subhash Ghai, Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, and a few others. The screening at his own preview theatre in Khar had Bhai’s signature hospitality. Also present for the intimate screening were Maatrubhumi director Apoorva Lakhia and Chitrangda.

Whoever saw the film that night came back with praise for Salman’s film. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was heard praising the film on X. He said the movie is a “must-watch.” He called it a “warm story of Indo-China soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations and families,” with a focus on peace.

But Bhai being Bhai, reportedly told the filmmakers present that night, “Film ki tareef theek hai.” He accepted the compliments that came his way, but he made it known that his objective for the showing was different. He confessed that he had held this special preview for a special reason. And that reason was Chitrangda.

Salman was heard telling this core group that he wished for them to definitely consider her for their future movies. He reasoned that she was “so good in Maatrubhumi” that she deserved a lot of work. Dosti ho toh aisi.