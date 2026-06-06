Salman Khan & Nayanthara All Set To Shoot Outdoors In Mumbai's Bandra Area For Vamshi Paidipally's Next: Report

Salman Khan & Nayanthara To Shoot In Bandra? | Instagram

Vamshi Paidipally's next, starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming films. The movie started rolling in April this year in Mumbai and also had a schedule in Manali. Now, according to a report in Mid-Day, the next schedule of the movie will take place in and around the Bandra area in Mumbai, and interestingly, it is reportedly going to be an outdoor shoot.

A source told the tabloid, “The team will shoot across multiple outdoor locations in and around Bandra because the sequences require the texture and scale of an urban setting. The sequences, featuring both leads, include chases, vehicle-based action, close-quarter combat, and crowd-heavy moments."

A very important action sequence will also be shot in the new schedule. An insider informed the tabloid, “It’s one of the film’s major action pieces. It begins as a pursuit and gradually escalates into a confrontation.”

The next schedule will start on June 10, 2026. So, if you are staying in and around Bandra, you won't be surprised to see Salman and Nayanthara doing some action on the roads.

We all know that Salman stays in Bandra, so Bhai is all set to shoot in his area.

Salman Khan-Nayanthara Movie Release Date

The untitled film is all set to release on Eid 2027. A few weeks ago, Salman had tweeted, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye. That’s why I announced Eid….. Don’t worry, iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar…… Mere jitna hi intezar karna padega. Baherhaal, jo apka haal hai, woh hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha (sic)."

Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……

Patience, thoda sa sabar……

Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,

Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha 🙏#Nayanthara… pic.twitter.com/nMGrfOj3DF — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 24, 2026

This year, Salman had no release on Eid, but we are sure his fans are excited to watch the actor on the big screen during the festival next year.

The actor also has Maatrubhumi lined up, but the release date of the film has not yet been announced.