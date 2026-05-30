 Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt's Action Sequence From 7 Dogs Goes Viral On Social Media; Fans Call It 'Crazy' - Watch
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Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt's Action Sequence From 7 Dogs Goes Viral On Social Media; Fans Call It 'Crazy' - Watch

Arabic film 7 Dogs, which has cameos by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, was released in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman on May 27, 2026. An action sequence featuring both Bollywood stars has made it to social media, and the video is going viral.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt's Action Sequence From 7 Dogs Goes Viral On Social Media; Fans Call It 'Crazy' - Watch
Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt's Cameo In 7 Dogs | X (Twitter)

Arabic film 7 Dogs, directed by Belgian-Moroccan duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was released internationally on May 27, 2026. The film stars Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, and Monica Bellucci in the lead roles, and Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in it.

The movie has been released in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. Well, 7 Dogs is yet to release in India, but an action sequence featuring Salman and Sanjay has gone viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising it. Watch the video action sequence below...

We are sure that after watching this viral action sequence, the Indian audience and Salman's fans will be keen to experience the movie on the big screens. So, let's wait and watch whether 7 Dogs will be released in India or not. According to reports, Salman's screen time in the film is around 15–20 minutes.

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Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Salman has two films lined up, Maatrubhumi and Vamshi Paidipally's next. The former's production has been completed, and recently, Salman showed the movie to a few industry legends including Subhash Ghai.

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Ghai posted about the film and wrote, "It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at Food Square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva Lakhia's film MAATRU BHUMI with lead stars Salman Khan and Chitrangada based on a touching story of soldiers of India and China with their respective emotions for their nations and their families, with a theme of mutual peace and respect. 🙏🏽💝 Thank you dear Salman for inviting us, and we wish you grand success of such a positive film MAATRU BHUMI. With all our blessings (sic)."

Meanwhile, Paidipally's film, which also stars Nayanthara, is currently in production, and it will release on Eid 2027.

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