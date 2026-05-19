5-Foot Snake Found At Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments In Mumbai; Video Of Rescue Operation Surfaces

A brief moment of panic unfolded at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, after a snake was spotted on the premises on Monday (May 18). Officials and a snake wrangler arrived at the location and safely rescued the reptile without any injuries or damage.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the snake was found below the residential building where Salman stays with his family. Soon after the reptile was spotted, a trained snake catcher reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

Visuals from the scene showed the wrangler carefully chasing the five-foot-long rat snake before catching it by its tail. He then coiled it around his hand and eventually placed it inside a bag, later handing it over to authorities present at the scene. Since the reptile was handled without protective gear, it is believed to have been non-venomous.

Mumbai - A five-foot-long rat snake was spotted inside the premises of Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence. The non-venomous snake was noticed in the compound, triggering immediate alertness. Police Constable who was on security duty at Galaxy… pic.twitter.com/lfZsIq99Sk — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 19, 2026

Officials were also seen assisting during the operation to ensure the situation remained under control. Reportedly, a police constable who was on duty at Galaxy Apartment first alerted the snake catcher on spotting the reptile inside the building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the 2025 film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, however, did not perform as expected at the box office.

More recently, the actor made a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi movie ever, beating the long-standing record of Sairat.

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, was reportedly renamed to avoid diplomatic sensitivities involving China while also expanding the scope of its storyline. In the film, Salman essays the role of real-life Colonel B Santosh Babu and has undergone a noticeable physical transformation for the character. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh and is scheduled for release on August 14.

Apart from this, the actor will also make a cameo appearance alongside Sanjay Dutt in the Arabic production 7 Dogs.