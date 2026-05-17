'Lonely When Nobody Wants You': Salman Khan Goes Shirtless, Drops Cryptic Note On Loneliness While Flaunting 6-Pack Abs

Salman Khan's cryptic post on 'alone and lonely' goes viral | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again set social media buzzing after his recent post went viral, drawing massive attention from fans. The 60-year-old actor continues to remain single, despite being linked to several high-profile relationships throughout his career, and his personal life often remains a subject of public curiosity. In his latest social media activity, Khan shared a cryptic note reflecting on feelings of being 'alone and lonely,' which immediately sparked widespread discussion online.

Salman Khan's Cryptic Post On 'Alone And Lonely' Goes Viral

On Sunday, May 17, Salman dropped a shirtless photo of himself, flaunting his ripped and chiselled body with visible abs. Sharing the picture, the actor also added a caption that immediately caught attention for its cryptic tone and emotional undertone, sparking curiosity among fans and followers online.

He wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do."

The post quickly gained traction across platforms, with some users viewed the note as a moment of emotional reflection or philosophical thought, others speculated about whether it hinted at something deeper in his personal life.

Work Front

Salman, who was last seen in Sikandar, will be seen next in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, rooted in the true events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, alongside Chitrangada Singh.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others.

Up next, Salman also has an untitled film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The film officially went on floors in April 2026.