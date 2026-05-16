'My Hair Skimmed The Mountain, I Fell...': Salman Khan Recalls Terrifying Near-Death Stunt While Shooting In Udupi

Salman Khan says ego pushed him into risky stunt | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who rose to fame with Maine Pyar Kiya directed by Sooraj Barjatya and co-starring Bhagyashree, has enjoyed a career spanning over three decades with several successful films. Recently, the 60-year-old actor recalled a terrifying near-death stunt experience while shooting Jaagruti in Udupi, which also featured Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.

Salman Khan Recalls Terrifying Near-Death Stunt

Speaking to Variety India, Salman said, "Once, we were shooting in Udupi for a film called Jaagruti, which I'm sure everyone has seen, excluding me. So there was an 80-foot mountain with a stomach. So when I saw it from down, I thought, yeah, I can do this jump. Earlier, we used to get like one or two boxes to jump on, but this jump was a high jump. Like, so they put three layers of boxes for me and a mattress on top. So I said, 'I've arrived now.' And climbed up and climbed up. From there, I couldn't see the boxes because the stomach was there."

He added that he had to make the jump based purely on his own judgment. Although he initially did not want to attempt it, a crowd had already gathered there, and he felt backing out would hurt his ego. Salman said he then told himself that he had to clear the jump, trusting that the boxes meant to break his fall were somewhere below.

'My Hair Skimmed The Rock Of The Mountain'

"When I looked at the boxes, it looked like a matchbox from that height. I had to jump, so I took a run-up, came, and slipped on the gravel. My hair skimmed the rock of the mountain, and I fell down," said Salman.

Work Front

Salman, who was last seen in Sikandar, will be seen next in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, alongside Chitrangada Singh.

Up next, Salman also has an untitled film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The film officially went on floors in April 2026.