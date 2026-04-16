'Wish I Had Listened To Salman Khan': Kangana Ranaut Recalls How Sanjay Leela Bhansali Regretted Not Casting Her

Kangana Ranaut Recalls How Sanjay Leela Bhansali Regretted Not Casting Her |

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut recalled her teenage years when she was a fresh face in the Bollywood industry and her early interaction with Salman Khan. She shared that Salman once referred to her as a “Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heroine,” a remark she believes played a significant role in shaping her early journey in the film industry.

Kangana said, “When I was struggling in my early days, I met Salman through somebody and I was hardly like 16,17,” to ANI. At that time, her film Gangster had not yet released. Recalling Salman’s first impression, she added, “He met me and he saw me. And he said, she is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heroine. That's what he said.” She further mentioned that Salman advised her to meet Bhansali.

Calling the moment a “very big compliment,” Kangana said she later went to Bhansali’s house with her portfolio. She said, “I went to Sanjay sir's house, and his mother was also there. And, I told sir, Salman sir has sent me.”

Kangana recalled that Bhansali told her she looked different with straightened hair and a wig, but did not sign her at that time. She said, “He (Bhansali) didn't obviously sign me. He actually meant that maybe if you make it, you'll know.” She further added that Bhansali later expressed regret over not casting her early on, saying, “Now whenever Sanjay sir met me, he always remembered that I wish I had listened to Salman.”

Kangana also shared that when Bhansali later offered her a song in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, she declined as she did not want to do an item number, a decision she said was not well received at the time.

Emphasising on not getting the film back then, Kangana Ranaut said she believes it is good when one gets an opportunity, but it is even better when one doesn’t. She added, “You learn how to make it work even without that opportunity.”