Prabhas-Triptii Dimri Starrer Spirit Not Getting Postponed; Set To Clash With Salman Khan-Nayanthara Film During Eid 2027

Spirit Vs Salman Khan-Nayanthara Film | Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is slated to release on March 5, 2027, which is the Eid weekend. Now, a few days ago, it was announced that Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will release on Eid next year. Now, the exact date of Salman-Nayanthara's film is not yet announced, but both movies will clearly clash at the box office during the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Spirit might get postponed, and it won't release on March 5, 2027, giving a clear solo release to Salman Khan's movie. However, now, the makers of Prabhas-Triptii starrer has clarified that the movie is not postponed and it will release as per the schedule.

Netizens React To Spirit Not Getting Postponed

Reacting to the clarification that Spirit is not getting postponed, and it will clash with Salman-Nayanthara film, a netizen tweeted, "Lol vamshi dilraju movie isn't even competition for spirit that too vanga and prabhas combo itself is terrifying shouldn't hav reacted to it its a small movie with serils kind of making (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Don't dare clash with bhai on Eid .... it's beyond Sandeep's league (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Mark my tweet it will get postponed None of Prabhas film have got completed on tme And Vanga film Animal august to dec postponed So high chances this will also get postponed to Christmas 2027 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Clashes at the box office are nothing new. But when it comes to an Eid release, the holiday belongs to Salman. Mostly, every year a film of the actor releases on the festival. This year, Salman had no release on Eid, but his fans are excited to watch him on the big screen next year on the festival.