Salman Khan-Nayanthara's Film With Vamshi Paidipally Titled The Messengers: Report

The Messengers | Instagram

One of the most-awaited films of 2027 is the Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer, which is directed by South Indian filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The shooting of the film has started, and a schedule took place in Mumbai. Everyone has been eagerly waiting to know what the title of the film will be.

Now, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the film is titled The Messengers, and it is being developed as a thriller with a spy background. While Salman has already played a spy in the Tiger franchise, reportedly, this will be different and more intense.

Apart from Salman and Nayanthara, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, and according to the report, the actor won't just be doing comedy; he will also have a multi-shaded character.

Reportedly, after completing the Mumbai schedule, the makers are now preparing to leave for the Manali schedule.

Villain In Salman Khan-Nayanthara's Film

While we know that the film stars Salman and Nayanthara as the leads, it is not yet officially confirmed who will be seen as the antagonist in the movie. There have been reports that the makers are considering Akshaye Khanna or Fahadh Faasil to play the villain in the movie. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Salman Khan-Nayanthara Film Release Date

While Salman's fans didn't get to watch him on the big screen on Eid this year, they will get to watch their favourite star during the festival next year. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is slated to release on Eid 2027.

However, the film won't get a solo release during the festival weekend, as the Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer Spirit is slated to release on March 5, 2027. There were reports that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial would get postponed, but on Wednesday, the makers confirmed that the movie is releasing as per schedule.