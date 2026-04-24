Salman Khan-Nayanthara Starrer To Release On Eid 2027, Set To Clash With Prabhas & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit?

Salman Khan-Nayanthara's Film To Release On Eid 2027 |

This year, Salman Khan had no release on Eid, but Bhai is coming to theatres next year to take his Eidi. Salman's next film with director Vamshi Paidipally, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role, is slated to release on Eid 2027. On Friday, the actor took to social media to share a video from the sets and announce the release date.

He tweeted, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar…… Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha (sic)." Watch the video below...

Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……

Patience, thoda sa sabar……

Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,

Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha 🙏#Nayanthara… pic.twitter.com/nMGrfOj3DF — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 24, 2026

While of course, Salman and Nayanthara's fans are excited to watch the movie on the big screens on Eid 2027, the twist is that it might not get a solo release.

Salman Khan-Nayanthara Film To Clash With Spirit?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is slated to release on March 5, 2027 (Friday), which will be the Eid weekend. However, the Eid might fall on March 10, 2027 (Wednesday).

So, if Salman-Nayanthara's film is releasing on March 5, it will clash with Spirit. But, if the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is releasing exactly on the day of Eid (March 10), then there won't be a clash, as Spirit will be releasing five days before the Salman starrer. So, let's wait for the makers of the Salman-Nayanthara film to announce the exact release date.

Netizens React To Salman Khan-Prabhas Clash At The Box Office

Reacting to the probable clash between Salman and Prabhas at the box office, a netizen tweeted, "There was no chance Salman Khan would sit out two Eids in a row. Now with Spirit coming on March 5, just days before, this semi-clash is about to get interesting (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I said it before, this movie is coming on Eid, but some people were thinking that Bhaijaan can't come because Vanga is coming, look, Bhaijaan isn't scared of anyone, I said it before, next year Eid belongs to only Salman Khan (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Pack your bag vanga, bhai is coming on Eid 2027 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Apart from Vamshi's next, Salman also has Maatrubhumi lined up. The fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to know the release date of the film.