Nayanthara Joins Salman Khan As Female Lead In Vamshi Paidipally's Next; Fans Say, 'This Combination Is Going To Break All Records'

Nayantahra And Salman Khan In Vamshi Paidipally's Next | X (Twitter)

There were reports that Salman Khan will be seen in South director Vamshi Paidipally's next film, which will be produced by Dil Raju, and Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead. On Monday, Salman officially announced the film, and now, on Tuesday, the makers have confirmed that Nayanthara will be seen opposite the actor in the untitled film.

The makers tweeted, "The Queen Arrives 🔥 The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm 💥💥 It’s an honour to have you on board for something truly special that’s underway (sic)."

Fans React To Salman Khan-Nayanthara Pairing

Reacting to the announcement of Nayanthara starring opposite Salman, a netizen tweeted, "This combination is going to break all records 🔥 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Welcome #Nayanthara mam can't wait to witness you with the one and only Megastar #SalmanKhan (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "I Hope this time a very strong content strong movie strong music strong emotions And presentation top notch 🔥🔥👌 Better movie hope this (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, and this will be her second Hindi film. Well, clearly, the actress is choosing only special projects when it comes to Bollywood.

Nayanthara-Salman Khan Movie Release Date

While it is announced that Salman and Nayanthara will be seen as leads in the film, the makers have not yet officially announced the release date of the movie. However, according to reports, Salman wants the movie to be released on Eid 2027.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that even Anil Kapoor will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. So, let's wait and watch whether the official announcement about the veteran's casting will happen soon or not.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman's next release will be Maatrubhumi. The film was slated to release on April 17, 2026, but it has been postponed, and the new release date has not yet been announced.