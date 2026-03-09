Salman Khan, 60, To Star Opposite 38-Year-Old Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK's Next?

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss's 2025 film Sikandar, is rumoured to star in filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK’s, upcoming project, reportedly a superhero film, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara.

Salman, Samantha, Nayanthara In Talks For Raj & DK Film

According to a report in Mid-Day, "Samantha is very much in the conversation. She shares a strong creative equation with the makers, and they feel she fits the part."

The producers are aiming to take the project on floors by August.

Salman will kick off a Dil Raju production that is being helmed by Telugu film director Vamshi Paidipally and is set to be a high-octane action thriller, before facing the camera with Samantha.

Another source shared, "Nayanthara has emerged as the frontrunner for the female lead, though talks are ongoing. It will be a pan-India action entertainer, and should roll by April."

However, an official confirmation is awaited.



Salman Khan Work Front

Salman made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

He was last seen in Sikandar, which released in March. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Next, Salman has Battle Of Galwan, which is rooted in the true events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, where he is set to portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Sallman. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.