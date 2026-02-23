'I Closed Up Completely...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Credits Raj Nidimoru For Helping Her Heal After Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Separation From Naga Chaitanya | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in December 2025. Despite dating rumours, the couple never confirmed their relationship until their marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha was previously married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021 in a very public wedding, and recently opened up about her separation. Speaking to Vogue India, the actress said, "When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn’t think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Credits Raj Nidimoru For Helping Her Heal

Further crediting Raj for helping her heal, Samantha said that, thankfully, she was 'vulnerable' enough at the time to accept that kind of love and friendship. She added that she is a much better person because of the relationship she is in, and because of the person Raj is.

She added, "I met an old friend a few days ago and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, 'This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you’re not struggling to breathe.' I'm not performing anymore."

'Raj & I Are That Irritating Couple That Does Everything Together'

Talking about her life post marriage with Raj, she said that they are that 'irritating couple' who do everything together. She shared that they work together, play together and even work out together, and they absolutely love it.

Samantha added that if she has to travel even for a day, she is left swooning in distress, clarifying that it is not a honeymoon phase, as too much time has passed for it to be that.

After separation from Samantha, Naga married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate Telugu-style wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, in the presence of close friends and family.