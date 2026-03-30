Salman Khan Announces His Film With Vamshi Paidipally & Dil Raju; Fans Say, 'This Is What We Were Waiting For'

Salman Khan's New Movie | X (Twitter)

Salman Khan has started the week with a bang! On Monday, he announced his new movie. For the past few weeks, there were reports that the actor would be teaming up with South Indian director Vamshi Paidipally for a movie, which will be produced by Dil Raju. Now, finally, Salman has officially announced the movie and revealed that it will start rolling in April this year.

He tweeted, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

According to reports, Nayanthara will be seen opposite Salman in the film, and even Anil Kapoor has been roped in to play a pivotal role. However, Salman has not tagged both the actors in his tweet. So, let's wait for the official announcement of the other cast.

Fans React To Salman Khan's New Movie Announcement

Reacting to the announcement of Salman's new movie, a fan tweeted, "This is wat we were being waiting for.... Bhaiiiii (sic)." Another fan tweeted, "Bhai plss give your 100% to this, and ensure that the story is excellent, nahi to shelve krdo raj and dk karo (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bhai Box-office ko left right up down chalo taraf pel dena 💥💥💥💥 ek baat hamesha yaad rakhna bhai Sultan ko agar koi hara sakta hai to wo sirf sultan hai (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally New Movie Release Date

While Salman has just announced the film, the release date has not been announced yet. However, there were reports that the actor wants the movie to release on Eid 2027.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman has Maatrubhumi lined up, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. However, the makers changed the title a couple of weeks ago. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was slated to release on April 17, 2026, but reportedly, it has been postponed. The new release date has not been announced yet.