'Nobody Knows For Sure': Ram Kapoor Finally Reacts To Fallout With Ekta Kapoor, Hugs Her At Lock Upp Launch - VIDEO

Ram Kapoor Finally Reacts To Fallout With Ekta Kapoor, Hugs Her At Lock Upp Launch - VIDEO | Instagram/ViralBhayani

There has been considerable speculation surrounding the reported fallout between Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. However, the television actor seemingly put the controversy to rest during the launch event of Netflix's Lock Upp, where he was announced as one of the confirmed contestants. Ram addressed the issue publicly and even shared a warm moment with Ektaa on stage.

Speaking about the controversy at the launch event, Ram acknowledged some of the discussions surrounding his personal and professional life. He said, "Pichle saal mein bhot charcha hui hai, bhot speculation hui hai ki Ektaa uar mere beech kya hua, right?" He further stated that people have continued to speculate about what transpired between them, adding that "nobody knows for sure."

Without revealing the exact reason behind their reported fallout, Ram said, "One thing everybody knows for sure, one fact, in 15 years every time Ekta and we have worked together we have created magic, fact." He further explained that one of the reasons he agreed to do the show was his confidence that it would be successful.

As Ektaa Kapoor joined the hosts and contestants on stage, Ram was seen warmly hugging her and giving her a kiss, seemingly putting an end to the rumours. When Riteish Deshmukh asked Ram whether he was ready to enter Lock Upp, Ektaa jokingly remarked, "Main bhot time se bhejne ke liye taiyar hoon, ispe hathkadi main lagaungi." Reacting to her comment, Ram admitted that he was not entirely prepared for the experience because he does not know what to expect inside the show.

The rumours of a fallout between Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor surfaced after the actor revisited the controversy surrounding the intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Reports suggested that Ram's remarks about the show's famous kissing scene and its impact on the serial did not go down well with Ektaa. The situation escalated when the producer seemingly referred to an "unprofessional actor" in a social media post, which many linked to Ram, although she never named him directly. Ram later addressed the rumours, saying that Ektaa had the right to say anything about him because she had played a significant role in his career. Despite the speculation, neither Ram nor Ektaa publicly disclosed the exact reason behind their reported fallout.