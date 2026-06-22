Netflix's Lock Upp Contestants: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena Confirmed For Farah Khan & Riteish Deshmukh's Show

Netflix's Lock Upp Contestants |

The grand launch of Lock Upp Season 2 has finally revealed some of the contestants who will be seen on the reality show. During Netflix's launch event, three contestants were introduced on stage alongside hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from these confirmed names, several other celebrities have also been rumoured to be joining the upcoming season.

Netflix's Lock Upp Confirmed Contestants

Ram Kapoor

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor is among the officially confirmed contestants of Netflix's Lock Upp. The actor was present at the launch event, where he was introduced as one of the inmates of the new season.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has also been confirmed as a contestant. The actress attended the launch event along with the hosts and fellow contestants.

Pamela Serena

Desi Bling fame Pamela Serena is another confirmed contestant of Lock Upp Season 2. She was introduced at the grand launch event held by Netflix.

The above three contestants have been officially confirmed for Lock Upp Season 2, as they appeared alongside hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh during the show's launch event.

Rumoured Contestants Of Lock Upp Season 2

Apart from the confirmed contestants, several names have surfaced online as potential participants. These include Pranit More, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rashami Desai, Urvashi Dholakia, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Asim Riaz and Harshad Chopda. However, neither Netflix nor the makers have officially confirmed these contestants so far, and the final list is expected to be revealed during the show's premiere.

Netflix and the makers have officially announced that Lock Upp Season 2 will premiere on June 27, 2026, on Netflix. The show will mark its shift from ALTT to Netflix, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over as hosts. While the complete contestant lineup is yet to be unveiled, the reality show is set to stream exclusively on the platform.