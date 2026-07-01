'She Didn't Reveal Anything Personal': Rishabh Jaiswal Defends GF Shreya Kalra Amid Backlash Over Akanksha Chamola's 'Bisexual' Secret On Lock Upp

Rishabh Jaiswal Defends GF Shreya Kalra Amid Backlash Over Akanksha Chamola's 'Bisexual' Secret On Lock Upp |

Netflix's Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra revealed Akanksha Chamola's secret, claiming that she is "bisexual." Ever since the episode aired, Shreya has been heavily trolled and has received backlash for disclosing such personal information on a public platform. Coming out in support of his girlfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal shared a video on social media defending Shreya's actions.

He said, "Log keh rahe hain Shreya ne Akanksha Chamola ka secret reveal kar diya ki 'She is bisexual', 'Uska haq nahi hai kisi ki sexuality pe baat karne ka'... Avi main bata doon, mujhe internal baat pata hai." Rishabh claimed that Shreya did not expose anyone's personal information, asserting that the information had already been voluntarily shared by contestants with the creative team and a few fellow contestants.

Explaining how the show works, Rishabh said, "Dekho jitney contestants gaye hain na, unhone 3 secrets khud se creative team ko, Netflix team ko, Lock Upp team ko diye hain. As a lifeline use honge bakayda unhe bataya gaya hai." He added that Lock Upp is designed like a game, where contestants can use these secrets as "lifelines" to stay in the competition.

Further defending his girlfriend, Rishabh said, "Shreya ne uska wo lifeline bata diya, so it's a part of the game. Usne aisa kisi ka moral dilemma ya moral preferences hamper nahi kiya hai." He reiterated that Akanksha had consciously disclosed the secret to the show's team as part of the format. Urging people to stop targeting Shreya, he concluded, "Please us basis pe jo log judge kar rahe ho, please open your head guys."

During the task, Shreya Kalra chose to expose one of Akanksha Chamola's pre-submitted secrets to save herself. While making the revelation, she announced, "Akanksha Chamola is bisexual," and clarified that it was one of the three secrets Akanksha had voluntarily shared with the Lock Upp team before entering the show. The revelation stunned the housemates and instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode.