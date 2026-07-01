'Gaurav Khanna Was Completely Unaware': Anuj Sachdeva Makes SHOCKING Revelation After Akanksha Chamola Announces Divorce On Lock Upp |

Akanksha Chamola's announcement about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna has shocked the television fraternity. Ever since she made the revelation, people have been wondering whether Gaurav was aware that she would publicly announce their separation. A new revelation suggests that Gaurav had no idea his wife, Akanksha, would make such a big statement on Netflix's Lock Upp.

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva said in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, "I did not know that Gaurav and Akanksha were not staying together since the last 9 months." He further revealed that he spoke to Gaurav after Akanksha's announcement on Lock Upp regarding their divorce. According to Anuj, Gaurav was unaware that Akanksha would make such an announcement on such a major platform.

Anuj stated, "Gaurav was completely unaware that Akanksha is going to go public about the current status of their marriage in Lock Upp." The fellow actor and close friend also praised Gaurav for not discussing his private life in public. Instead of addressing the divorce, Gaurav was seen taking Akanksha's side and voicing his support for her.

Since Akanksha claimed on Lock Upp that she now wants to explore more in life, Anuj was asked whether she felt restricted in her marriage with Gaurav. He firmly denied the claim, saying, "Gaurav really loved her a lot and gave her all that she wanted." However, Anuj added that he does not know whether Akanksha made the revelation to gain attention on the show.

On the premiere of Netflix's Lock Upp, Akanksha confirmed their separation, saying, "Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we've been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn't public, but that's my secret." She also clarified that the decision was mutual and there was no bitterness between them. Reacting to the revelation during his appearance on Laughter Chefs, Gaurav chose not to discuss the separation in detail and instead said, "Jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai. Main toh hamesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar."