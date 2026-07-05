Afghanistan Fans Unveil Giant 'Thank You' Banner For ICC Chairman Jay Shah During Shpageeza Cricket League | VIDEO | X

Kabul, July 4: A unique moment took place during the 2026 Shpageeza Cricket League in Afghanistan when fans unveiled a giant banner thanking ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his support of Afghan cricket.

The banner, displayed by spectators at the Rahmat Wali Masroor Cricket Ground in Khost, featured Jay Shah's image along with the message, "Heartfelt Thanks," expressing gratitude to the ICC for its "invaluable support to Afghan cricket." Videos of the gesture have since gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The banner was seen during a match in the 11th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan's premier domestic T20 tournament. The competition is being held from July 1 to July 14 in Khost, marking the first time the tournament has been staged outside Kabul. Five teams are competing in a double round-robin format, with the top two sides set to meet in the final on July 14.

The Shpageeza Cricket League has played an important role in the development of Afghan cricket since its launch in 2013. The 2026 edition features several Afghanistan stars, including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.