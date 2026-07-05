Morocco Beat Canada 3-0, Set Up FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Against France Vs Paraguay Winner

Morocco Beat Canada 3-0, Set Up FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Against Winner From France Vs Paraguay Clash | X

Houston, July 4: Morocco booked their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Canada in the Round of 16 on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Morocco took control of the match through Azzedine Ounahi, who opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

The midfielder struck again in the 82nd minute to put the Atlas Lions firmly in command before Soufiane Rahimi added a third goal deep into stoppage time (90+8') to seal an impressive victory.

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Canada had more shots (10) than Morocco (5), but the African side made the most of their chances, with four shots on target producing three goals. Morocco also enjoyed 56% possession and completed 399 passes at an 85% accuracy rate, compared to Canada's 348 passes at 78%.

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The Canadians earned 11 corners but were unable to find a way past Morocco's disciplined defence. Both teams finished with four yellow cards in a physical contest, while neither side had a player sent off.

With the victory, Morocco have advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals. They will next face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between France and Paraguay, with a place in the semifinals at stake.