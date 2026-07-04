'Dima Maghrib!': Nora Fatehi Reveals Why She Supports Morocco Over Canada Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 16 Clash | VIDEO

Nora Fatehi Reveals Why She Supports Morocco Over Canada Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 16 Clash | Instagram | X

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Saturday shared why she is supporting Morocco over Canada at the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite being born and raised in Toronto. In a video posted on social media, Nora first congratulated Canada for reaching the Round of 16 for the first time in history. Canada will take on Morocco in the Round of 16 clash at the Houston Stadium in Houston today.

She praised the team's performances, including their win over South Africa in the knockout stage and the 6-0 victory over Qatar. She also applauded Canada's progress in football and praised players such as Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustaquio.

"So, everybody has been messaging me and asking me, who am I supporting—Canada or Morocco? So, I'm here to set the record straight," Nora said.

She also said, "Congratulations to Canada, they've come so far. It used to be all about hockey, it used to be all about basketball, but now to see so much time, effort and energy put into the football team of Canada—congrats, hats off. I think that's amazing."

Nora then explained that she has supported Morocco "from my heart" since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. She said Morocco's journey from being an underdog to becoming one of the world's top-ranked teams inspired her.

"Everyone knows I've been supporting Morocco from my heart since 2022. Their story of determination and resilience is something that I resonate with. Morocco is no longer an underdog, they are a strong contender, and their story really inspires me," she said.

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Calling Morocco "a symbol of hope," Nora said she hopes the team reaches the quarterfinals and continues its impressive World Cup run. She also praised head coach Walid Regragui and said the team's rise has inspired people across Africa and the Arab world.

"This is why I support Morocco all the way. Dima Maghrib!" she concluded.