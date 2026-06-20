Nora Fatehi Becomes Brand Ambassador To Luxurious Watchmaker After Topping List Of Most Googled Bollywood Actress Post FIFA 2026 Performance |

Fresh off her electrifying performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada, Nora Fatehi is enjoying yet another major global milestone. The actress, singer and performer has reportedly emerged as the most searched Bollywood personality on Google following her high-energy FIFA appearance, further cementing her status as one of India's most internationally recognised entertainers.

Adding to the celebrations, luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. has announced Nora as its newest brand ambassador. To mark the collaboration, the renowned brand presented the actress with an exclusive, unreleased wristwatch inspired by the FIFA World Cup. The one-of-a-kind timepiece has been specially designed in the red and green hues of the Moroccan flag and is not available commercially, making it a rare collector's item.

The association places Nora in an elite league of global personalities connected with the luxury watch brand. Jacob & Co.'s impressive roster includes names such as Salman Khan, Nita Ambani, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Drake, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Google Trends data, the spike in searches following her FIFA performance propelled Nora ahead of several of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. The achievement highlights the growing international curiosity surrounding the multi-talented artist and her expanding influence beyond Indian entertainment.

The moment carries added significance considering Nora's long-standing association with football's biggest stage. She first made history during the FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming one of the few performers from the Indian entertainment industry to be associated with the tournament. Four years later, she returned to the World Cup on an even grander platform, delivering a captivating performance at the opening ceremony in Toronto and once again grabbing global attention.