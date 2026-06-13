'Queen Of FIFA': Nora Fatehi Sets The Stage Ablaze In Bold Red Corset At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Canada | VIDEO

'Queen Of FIFA': Nora Fatehi Sets The Stage Ablaze At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Canada | VIDEO |

Actor-singer Nora Fatehi delivered one of the most talked-about performances of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening festivities, taking centre stage at Toronto Stadium in Canada with an energetic act that left fans cheering. The Indian star shared the spotlight with artists Vegedream and Sanjoy as the football spectacle got underway in North America.

Ahead of the Group B clash between hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the stadium came alive with a series of musical performances by renowned artists, including Canadian singers Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara. However, it was Nora's high-voltage act that quickly grabbed attention online, with videos of her performance going viral across social media platforms.

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For the grand occasion, Nora made a striking fashion statement in an all-red ensemble featuring bold cutout details. She completed the look with her signature voluminous waves and delivered a power-packed performance, combining her dynamic dance moves with live vocals.

Speaking about performing in Toronto, the city she once called home, Nora described the moment as deeply personal. In an interview with ABC News Live, she said, "It's definitely a homecoming for me. It's a moment in my journey. I left Toronto years ago to pursue my career as an actor, singer, and performer in India."

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Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, she added, "I said to myself, when I officially come back to Toronto to do something, it has to be groundbreaking and on another level. Imagine now it's the World Cup opening ceremony, and I couldn't have asked for a bigger platform."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially commenced on June 11 and is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it the first edition of the tournament to be staged across three countries. With her dazzling opening ceremony performance in Toronto, Nora Fatehi added another global milestone to her career and once again proved why fans have crowned her the 'Queen of FIFA.'