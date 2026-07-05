Bhangra Fever Hits Silverstone Circuit As Formula 1 Celebrates South Asian Heritage Month | Video

Formula 1/Instagram

Formula 1 brought a vibrant touch of South Asian culture to the 2026 British Grand Prix weekend as a spectacular Bhangra performance lit up the Silverstone grid ahead of the Sprint race. The colourful display marked the beginning of South Asian Heritage Month, with energetic Punjabi dancers and drummers entertaining thousands of fans before the drivers took to the track.

The performance was led by Jas Aulakh and her dance group, Bhangra Fam Academy, who performed to the popular Punjabi track Kaun Nee Jaandah. Dressed in traditional attire, the dancers and musicians transformed the Formula 1 grid into a celebration of South Asian culture. Formula 1 later shared the performance on its official social media platforms, calling it a special tribute to South Asian Heritage Month.

South Asian Heritage Month is observed annually from July 1 to July 31, celebrating the history, culture and contributions of communities with roots in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives. The Silverstone performance was widely praised online, with fans applauding Formula 1 for showcasing Punjabi culture on one of motorsport's biggest stages.

However, the celebrations were briefly interrupted by an unfortunate incident when one of the Punjabi drummers collapsed during the performance. Medical staff rushed onto the grid, placed the performer in the recovery position and later transported him by ambulance for treatment. Reports suggested dehydration, caused by warm conditions at Silverstone, may have contributed to the medical emergency.

Despite the brief scare, the Bhangra performance became one of the standout moments of the British Grand Prix weekend. The fusion of Formula 1's global spectacle with vibrant South Asian traditions won widespread appreciation, offering fans a memorable cultural celebration before the racing action got underway.