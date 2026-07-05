Bizarre Scenes! Lorenzo Sonego Throws Tennis Racquet In Incredible Attempt To Win Point Against Taylor Fritz At Wimbledon 2026 | Video

Wimbledon 2026/Instagram

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego produced one of the most astonishing moments of Wimbledon 2026 during his clash against Taylor Fritz, leaving fans inside Court 2 and those watching around the world in disbelief. In a dramatic tie-break point, Sonego hurled his tennis racquet through the air in a desperate attempt to reach a ball that seemed out of his grasp.

The remarkable incident came during a high-pressure tie-break as Fritz forced Sonego to chase a sharply angled shot. Realising he had little chance of making contact in time, the Italian instinctively flung his racquet towards the ball in a last-ditch effort to keep the rally alive. Although the unconventional move failed to win him the point, it immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the match.

Spectators reacted with a mix of surprise and amusement as the racquet sailed across the court, while commentators were left stunned by Sonego's split-second decision. The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans debating whether they had ever witnessed such an unusual attempt at a Grand Slam.

Despite the bizarre incident, the match continued to deliver high-quality tennis as Taylor Fritz maintained his composure in the crucial moments. While the American focused on booking his place in the next round, Sonego's airborne racquet became the viral highlight of the contest, ensuring the dramatic exchange will be remembered long after the final point.