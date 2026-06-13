Assam's Kamakhya Temple Gears For The Annual Ambubachi Mela; Know About The Sacred Festival

Ambubachi Mela Begins |

The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of India's most significant religious gatherings, is set to commence at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati from June 22, 2026. Thousands of devotees, saints, sadhus, and pilgrims from across the country are likely to arrive at the temple to participate in the sacred festival, which is deeply associated with the worship of the Divine Feminine. The annual festival will conclude on June 26, 2026. Let's deep dive into the rituals, significance of the auspicious fair and why you should visit.

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About Kamakhya Temple

Held atop the Nilachal Hills, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the most important Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. The Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya and celebrates fertility, womanhood, and the creative power of nature. During this period, the temple remains closed for a few days, symbolising the Goddess's seclusion.

About Ambubachi Mela 2026

As the festival is set to begin this month, the temple management is likely to witness large crowds at the temple premises to offer prayers and seek blessings. The mela is particularly known for attracting Tantric practitioners, making it a unique spiritual event in the country. During the festival, the main gate of the temple where the deity resides closes, as it is believed that during that time the deity menstruates. This year, the auspicious festival will begin on June 22 at 9:08 PM and it will conclude on June 26, 2026, after the special puja.

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Read Also Kamakhya Temple Gears Up For Ambubachi Mela 2026; Dates Announced For The Sacred Festival

Significance

Ambubachi Mela holds immense importance among Tantric devotees and ascetics. Several sadhus and saints from different parts of India gather at the temple during the festival. The fair also showcases Assam’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, drawing huge crowds every year.

The Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India and is considered highly sacred among Hindu pilgrims. During Ambubachi Mela, devotees receive a piece of red cloth called ‘Angabastra’, believed to symbolise the goddess’s blessing.

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Kamakhya temple to close offline bookings from June 15

The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee has decided to discontinue offline Special Darshan ticket bookings from Monday, June 15, 2026. That means pilgrims will have to book Special Darshan tickets only online via the temple’s official portal. The online portal for Special Darshan bookings will be open to the public from June 15 at 6 PM.