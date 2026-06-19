Akshay Kumar Offer Prayers At Vaishno Devi In Katra Amid Tight Security; Know About The Sacred Shrine Situated In The Himalayas

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently visited the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta Mountains, Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, where he offered prayers amid tight security arrangements. Videos and photographs of the actor's spiritual visit have surfaced online, showing him interacting with devotees and seeking blessings at one of India's most significant pilgrimage destinations. The actor has visited the temple ahead of the release of his upcoming film 'Welcome To The Jungle.'

Akshay Kumar offer prayers at Shri Vaishno Devi

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his action films, discipline and hardcore fitness, paid obeisance at the sacred Shri Vaishno Devi Shrine in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, June 18, 2026. According to officials, Kumar arrived at Katra, the basecamp for pilgrimage, before proceeding to the cave shrine to offer prayers and to seek blessing of the goddess.

The actor's visit drew considerable enthusiasm among devotees, local residents and fans who gathered along the route and at the shrine premise, hoping to get a glimpse and click selfies and photos. According to administration, Akshay Kumar spent some time offering prayers at the shrine before returning. His visit comes at a time when the shrine is witnessing a steady influx of devotees ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

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Reached Bhairav Valley via rope

Akshay Kumar arrived at the Panchhi helipad from Jammu by a special helicopter, where he was welcomed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and police. He then proceeded for darshan in a battery-powered car. After performing special prayer to Mata Vaishno, priest presented over there offered him the goddess sacred chunri (cloth) and then he reached the Bhairav Valley via cable ropeway and offered prayers to Lord Bhairavnath. After that he returned to Jammu by helicopter around 12 PM. It is believed that the yatra to Vaishno Devi remain unsuccessful if devotees do not offer prayers to Lord Bhairavnath.

Vaishno Devi Yatra | X @ians_india

About Vaishno Devi: A sacred shrine in Himalayas

The Vaishno Devi Temple, dedicated to Goddess Vaishnavi, attracts millions of devotees every year. Nestled in the Trikuta Hills of the Himalayas at an altitude of about 5,200 feet above sea level, the shrine is considered one of the holiest Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. Pilgrims undertake a challenging trek of approximately 13 kilometres from Katra to reach the sacred cave, though helicopter services, ponies, and battery-operated vehicles are also available.