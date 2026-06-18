Planning Shrikhand Mahadev Trek 2026? Check Dates, Route And Complete Travel Guide For Pilgrims

Shrikhand Mahadev Kailash is a highly sacred site which is not only famous for its religious significance but also for its geographical locations and difficult trekking route. It is located in the Nirmand sub-division of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. Also known as Shikhar Kailash, it is believed to be abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra is one of the most challenging and revered pilgrimages in India. Situated at an altitude of around 18,570 feet, Shrikhand Mahadev is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. Every year, thousands of devotees undertake this strenuous trek to seek blessings and witness the towering natural Shiva Lingam at the summit.

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra 2026 dates

The annual pilgrimage is set to be organised during the monsoon season from July 10, 2026. The official dates for Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra 2026 have been announced by the Shrikhand Mahadev Trust. Every year, thousands of Lord Shiva devotees brave steep climbs, rugged terrain and unpredictable conditions to seek blessings at this divine Himalayan abode. The yatra will be conducted until July 23, 2026.

Trust ensures safety arrangements

Vice President of Srikhand Mahadev Trust ensured safety and smooth arrangements for devotees. The meeting was chaired by the Trust's Chairman and Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, via video conferencing, and all departments were instructed to complete preparations in a timely manner. According to SDM Nirmand and Trust Vice President Jagdeep Singh Kanwar, special deployments of medical, police, revenue, forest, and rescue teams will be made during the Yatra. The online registration portal for the Yatra will be opened soon. Every year, thousands of devotees travel the difficult mountain route to visit Shrikhand Mahadev.

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Shrikhand Mahadev significance

Shrikhand Mahadev Kailash is one of the most sacred site in Himachal Pradesh which is also a part of Panch Kailash. Other sites include Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash, and Kinnaur Kailash. These sites are dedicated to Lord Shiva. But, did you know that Panch Kedar is different than Panch Kailash, although it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. These are completely different circuits, where Panch Kedar is a circuit of five Hindu temples and Panch Kailash is a circuit of five sacred mountain peaks/abodes.