Bhimashankar Temple To Reopen On June 15; Check Online Registration Process And Travel Guide

Bhimashankar Temple To Open Form June 15 |

Bhimashankar Temple is one of the most revered temples, which is situated in Bhimashankar in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple's Shiva lingam is one of the three Jyotirlingas of Maharashtra. The temple, which has been closed due to construction and redevelopment projects for almost five and a half months, is set to finally reopen on June 15, 2026. But, did you know that before going to the temple, you need to register yourself online? The management community of the temple has taken a step to manage crowd control. Keep on reading to know the details of temple darshan and more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhimashankar Temple to reopen in July

The Bhimashankar Temple is set to reopen for devotees on June 15, marking the resumption of darshan after a temporary closure. The sacred shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and attracts thousands of pilgrims every year from across the country.

Ahead of the reopening, authorities have advised devotees to complete online registration before planning their visit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Registration to begin from June 5

The temple management has mandated the online registration process for the Bhimashankar temple. The registration requirement for the temple is a new and temporary rule which has been introduced to manage crowds following a major temple renovation. The registration will begin from June 5, 2026, and devotees can register themselves on the official website of the Bhimashankar temple. To control the crowd, initially only 1,000 devotees will be allowed into the temple for darshan per day, which will start from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Bhimashankar Temple: A must-visit destination

Located in the Sahyadri hills of Maharashtra, the temple is not only a significant religious site but also a popular destination for nature lovers and trekkers. Surrounded by dense forests and rich biodiversity, Bhimashankar is also part of a wildlife sanctuary. According to legends, on the peak of the Sahyadri hills, Lord Shiva assumed the form of Shankara, and the sweat that spilled from his body is said to have formed the Bhimarthi river.