Pune: Temple Closed For Public, But VIP Darshan Allowed? Bhimashankar Visit By BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Raises Questions | Sourced

Pune: Allegations of a “VIP darshan” at the Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Temple have sparked anger among devotees after reports claimed that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) was allowed entry while the temple remains closed to the public.

The Bhimashankar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, has been closed to common devotees for the past two and a half months due to construction work and safety concerns. The Pune District Administration had ordered the closure for three months starting 9th January 2026, as work on the temple’s sabhamandap and stairway path is underway.

Despite the closure, allegations have surfaced that the temple was opened during the visit of the BJP's Bihar-based MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey. MP Dubey reportedly arrived by helicopter and was granted darshan by the district administration. The reports have triggered resentment among devotees and locals.

Many devotees said thousands of pilgrims who travel long distances, often on foot or by bicycle, are being turned away without darshan. Locals also claimed that even devotees who arrive to perform traditional rituals are not being allowed to enter the temple.

In this situation, news of a VIP visit has raised questions about alleged discrimination between common devotees and political leaders. Several devotees have asked why strict rules are applied to the public while exceptions are allegedly made for politicians.

No Information About VIP Darshan, Says Collector

The controversy has intensified because the administration had earlier announced that the temple would remain open for eight days during Mahashivratri. However, that decision was later cancelled due to ongoing construction work, and the temple remained closed even on the festival day.

Many devotees said they had accepted the closure for the sake of development work, but the alleged VIP entry has now raised serious concerns.

When contacted, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said the temple has been closed since January 9 due to construction work and that no permission was granted for darshan during this period.

“I have no information about the MP taking darshan. No such permission was issued by the district administration. I will investigate the matter and provide further information,” the collector said.

The issue has now become a major talking point in the Bhimashankar area, with devotees demanding clarity from temple authorities and the district administration.