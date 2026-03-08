Nashik: Three-Day Window To Submit Complaints On Trimbakeshwar Crowd Management After Viral Video |

Nashik: After a video of a devotee being beaten up by a security guard during a crowd at Trimbakeshwar Temple went viral on social media, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr GKS Pawandatta has initiated a magisterial inquiry. This inquiry will conduct a thorough investigation into crowd management, security arrangements, and services provided to devotees. Devotees and citizens have been given the opportunity to submit complaints, suggestions, photos, videos, or documents over the next three days from today.



This inquiry has been initiated in the backdrop of the incident that took place at the Trimbakeshwar temple on March 1. The preliminary investigation has revealed some shortcomings in crowd control, security arrangements and services available to devotees. In this backdrop, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Pawan Dutta has issued a notice and appealed to the citizens and devotees of Trimbakeshwar and Nashik.

Screen Grab





What to submit?

- Any information, complaint, photo, video or document regarding the security arrangements, crowd management or services in the temple.

- All this should be sent within 3 days (March 8, 9 and 10).



How to send?

- Email: sdoigatpuri.trimbak@gmail.com

- Phone: 9421550852



Dr Pawan Dutta said, “Further action will be taken after studying all the information received in this inquiry. The responsibility for the safety of the devotees will be taken as a priority.”



In the viral video, a security guard is seen beating a devotee. However, the other side says that the devotee was standing near the sanctum sanctorum and blocking the way. As a result, there was a huge crowd in the back row. The guard tried to move them aside when the devotee is said to have pushed the guard. The temple administration clarified that if one person blocks the path for 5 minutes, 500 devotees will not be able to see the darshan during the day.





This case has started a discussion on the crowd management and security system in the temple. This inquiry will be important in the backdrop of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The administration says that the security system can be improved based on the suggestions given by the devotees.



Appeal to devotees and citizens

If you have any information or complaints to improve the security and crowd management in the Trimbakeshwar temple, please contact the above email or phone immediately. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Pawan Dutta has appealed. All the evidence submitted will be studied in detail within three days.