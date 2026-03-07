Baner Arm Of Pune University Chowk Flyover To Open For Public Use Tomorrow (8th March), Announces BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole | Sourced

Pune: In a major boost to the city’s transit infrastructure, the long-awaited Baner arm of the integrated double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk is scheduled to open for public use tomorrow (8th March).

The opening follows months of anticipation and is expected to provide significant traffic relief to commuters navigating the critical corridor between Shivajinagar and Pune’s western suburbs like Aundh, Baner and Pashan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole of the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency made this announcement on X (formerly Twitter). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will officially inaugurate the flyover through an online ceremony at 10:00 AM.

The event will be held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, and Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, among other senior leaders. MLA Siddharth Shirole emphasised that the project will streamline mobility along the busy Ganeshkhind Road stretch.

The Free Press Journal has previously reported on the repeated delays surrounding this project. The project was originally part of a larger plan to replace older single-lane flyovers demolished in 2020.

While the Aundh-Shivajinagar stretch was opened to the public in August 2025, the Baner and Pashan ramps faced several setbacks due to utility shifting and structural safety audits. Officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) recently confirmed to local media that final durability tests and signage installations were completed this week to ensure the structure’s readiness.

This integrated project features a unique dual-traffic design with a road flyover on the lower deck and the Pune Metro Line 3 corridor on the upper deck. Once the Baner arm is operational, travel time for thousands of daily commuters will reduce significantly. Many people travel daily from Pune to Hinjawadi via the Baner and Balewadi areas.

People hope that this will also result in reducing traffic congestion at the key Pune University Square. PMRDA officials said that the work on the final Pashan-side ramp remains in its concluding stages. PMRDA targets its completion within the next few months to finalise the entire integrated infrastructure circuit.