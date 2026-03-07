Pet Or Stray? Viral Dog Attack Video From Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad Triggers Debate | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A viral video capturing a sudden and unprovoked dog attack on a pedestrian in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district has reignited a heated public debate regarding stray dog management and responsible pet ownership.

According to available details, the footage shows a man walking peacefully down a street when a dog approaches him from behind and bites his calf before immediately fleeing the scene. This leaves the victim with a bleeding wound.

The incident has drawn significant attention due to the appearance of the animal, which was seen wearing a collar. This has led to widespread speculation on social media that it may be a local pet rather than a stray.

Unlike typical territorial disputes, there was no prior altercation or provocation visible in the video. The video actually shows the dog sneaking up on the unsuspecting man. After the bite, the man is seen checking his leg, where the force of the attack was sufficient to draw blood through his clothing.

Local residents have expressed growing alarm over the safety of the streets. Netizens have noted that the presence of a collar raises serious questions about the accountability of pet owners in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

While the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has faced consistent pressure to manage the stray population, this specific case has shifted some of the focus toward the enforcement of pet registration and leash laws.

The identity of the victim and the current status of the dog remain unconfirmed as local authorities review the footage to determine if further action is required. This latest episode adds to a series of recent canine-related incidents in the Pune region that have left the community divided between animal welfare advocates and those demanding stricter safety measures to prevent such random attacks in residential neighbourhoods.