Maharashtra Signs Pact With Vantara To Relocate 50 Leopards From Pune's Manikdoh Rescue Centre Amid Activists’ Concerns

Maharashtra Signs Pact With Vantara To Relocate 50 Leopards From Manikdoh Centre Amid Activists' Concerns

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Forest Department signed an agreement with the wildlife facility Vantara for the relocation of 50 leopards from the state, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced on Thursday through a social media post. According to officials, the animals will be shifted from the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Pune district.

The decision to relocate the leopards was first announced in November 2025 amid rising incidents of human–leopard conflict in the Junnar region. Officials said the rescue centre has been housing a large number of captured leopards rescued during conflict situations, prompting authorities to explore long-term solutions for managing the population.

Following the announcement, a team from the Jamnagar-based Vantara facility conducted a detailed inspection of the rescue centre to evaluate the feasibility of relocating the animals. After the assessment, a proposal was submitted to the Central Zoo Authority for approval, as reported by Hindustan Times. Once the necessary permissions were granted, the state forest department finalised the agreement with Vantara.

Apart from relocating the animals, the agreement also includes provisions for technical cooperation, staff training and capacity building for forest department personnel. Officials believe the partnership will help strengthen wildlife management practices and improve rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the region.

Forest authorities have identified around 20 leopards that are likely to be moved in the first phase of the relocation exercise. According to Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar division, the first batch of animals is expected to be transferred to the Jamnagar facility within a week. Further relocations will take place in later phases after the initial transfer is reviewed.

The move is being seen as an attempt to ease pressure on the rescue centre and address the broader challenge of human–wildlife conflict in parts of Pune district where leopard sightings and encounters have increased in recent years.

Animal Rights Activists Raise Alarm Over 19 Leopards Kept In Trap Cages

Meanwhile, the relocation decision comes amid concerns raised by animal rights groups regarding the treatment of leopards captured in conflict situations in Ahilyanagar district. Activists recently claimed that 19 wild leopards were kept in metal trap cages for more than two months after being captured in the region.

Members of the Jivdaya Foundation, an animal rights advocacy group, visited the site at Vadgaon Satwal in the Takli Dhokeshwar Forest Reserve in Parner taluka and reported finding empty cages, raising concerns about the animals’ whereabouts.

The organisation has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, warning that prolonged confinement in small cages can cause severe stress and injuries to the animals. Forest officials, however, said the leopards are undergoing rehabilitation and that many have already been released back into the wild.

