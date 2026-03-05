Maharashtra Forest Department Releases Rescued Leopards Back Into Familiar Habitats In Ahilyanagar To Reduce Human Conflict | Sourced

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Forest department has begun releasing leopards rescued from recent human–wildlife conflict situations in Ahilyanagar district back into their familiar forest landscapes, a move that wildlife activists say reinforces the scientific argument that big cats rarely adapt to unfamiliar territories.

About 20 leopards rescued from conflict-prone areas are being gradually returned to nearby forest habitats. Thirteen animals have already been released in a phased operation, Deputy Conservator of Forests Dharmaveer Dagadu Salvitthal confirmed.

“The releases are being carried out carefully to ensure the animals return to their familiar habitats and avoid further conflict situations,” Salvitthal confirmed to environmental group NatConnect Foundation, which has been voicing concern over the state’s reported plans to translocate around 50 leopards to Vantara in Gujarat.

Wildlife experts say the department’s decision effectively acknowledges a key behavioural trait of the cat family — a strong attachment to known territories.

Several of the rescued animals had strayed into villages during recent conflict incidents and were captured by forest teams. Some were pulled out of village wells while others were rescued from trees and farm areas where they had become trapped.

A few of the animals were temporarily shifted to facilities in Junnar during the rescue operations, though activists pointed out that larger holding cages are yet to be arranged there.

The forest department’s decision to release the animals in their familiar zones validates concerns raised earlier by conservationists over long-distance relocation.

“Leopards are highly territorial big cats. Removing them from their home ranges and placing them in unfamiliar forests can be disastrous for their survival,” an expert said.

