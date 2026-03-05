 Thane: Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde Visits Sant Tukaram Maharaj Maidan For Jai Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Celebrations - PICS
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde attended ritual worship at Sant Tukaram Maharaj Maidan in Thane East, marking the start of preparations for Sri Jai Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri celebrations. Organised by Dharmaveer Pratishthan, the ceremony included traditional prayers and invocation of the goddess, with several Shiv Sena leaders and devotees present.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde X Account

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Sant Tukaram Maharaj Maidan in Thane East, where he participated in the traditional ritual worship of the pandal set up for the Sri Jai Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri celebrations.

Shinde attended the ceremony organised by Dharmaveer Pratishthan, which marks the beginning of preparations for the annual celebration

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shinde said the ceremony was inspirated by Guruvaraya Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb, whose legacy continues to influence several cultural and religious initiatives in Thane. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister was also seen participating in the rituals, offering prayers and taking part in the traditional invocation of the goddess.

article-image

In the post, Shinde wrote, “In this Devi, who resides in all beings in the form of Shakti. Salutations to Her, salutations to Her, salutations to Her, salutations, salutations,” invoking the divine feminine power and seeking blessings ahead of the upcoming festivities.

Following the ritual worship, preparations for the pandal construction are expected to begin as part of the arrangements for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri festivities.

article-image

Several Shiv Sena leaders and public representatives accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during the ceremony. Those present included Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske, former MLA Ravindra Phatak, and Thane Assembly Chief Hemant Pawar.

Also in attendance were Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar, Shiv Sena group leader in the Thane Municipal Corporation, Pawan Kadam, and Shiv Sena spokesperson Rahul Londhe. Party leader Hemant Pamanani, along with several Shiv Sena office-bearers, Shiv Sainiks and devotees, participated in the event in large numbers.

