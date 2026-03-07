War In West Asia Now Affecting Pune: Gas Shortage Hits Homes & Hotels; Problems May Increase – Here's All You Need To Know | YouTube - @WhiteHouse | Representational Image

Pune: The repercussions of the rising wartime tensions in West Asia are now beginning to resonate in India and, as a result, in Pune as well. Indicators suggest that the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States of America (USA) is impacting the global energy supply. The direct effects of this are being felt in Pune District, where a potential fuel shortage is expected in the coming days.

Many petrol pump operators in Pune have received messages from oil companies. These messages instruct operators to deposit advance payments to ensure a steady supply of petrol and diesel.

According to available details, previously, pump owners were granted seven to eight days of credit. However, given the current situation, companies have suspended this facility. They have made it clear that fuel will not be provided without prior payment. As a result, there are concerns that pressure on the city’s fuel supply will increase in the near future.

Since Friday, complaints regarding the availability of CNG and LPG gas in Pune have begun to surface. Reports suggest that the supply of natural gas has been disrupted due to the tensions in West Asia. Citizens are reporting delays in receiving gas cylinders in some areas, causing significant inconvenience to many households.

There is an atmosphere of resentment among ordinary families due to the rising prices of domestic gas cylinders. Women have expressed that while the costs of gas, petrol, diesel, and groceries are continuously climbing, their incomes are not increasing at the same rate. Some citizens have also complained about the inability to get cylinders on time from gas agencies.

Coming Days Critical...

Reports reveal that the hotel industry has been hit hard by a sudden spike of Rs 150 to Rs 200 in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. Many hotels are facing an irregular supply of cooking gas. Hotel owners state that it is becoming difficult to run their businesses smoothly, and the lack of clarity on when the gas supply will stabilise has created anxiety across the sector.

The gas shortage has even affected funeral arrangements in Pune. The gas-operated incinerators at the Vaikunth Crematorium in the Sadashiv Peth area have had to be shut down. Due to the suspension of the gas supply, these incinerators have remained out of use for the past two days.

Experts believe that the ongoing global conflict is mounting pressure on the energy supply. If this situation persists, a hike in fuel prices and further supply disruptions cannot be ruled out. Hence, the administration is appealing to citizens to maintain patience and avoid unnecessary hoarding.

Overall, Pune is currently witnessing a clear example of how international developments can impact local life. All eyes are now on how the situation evolves over the next few days.