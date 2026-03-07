Pune VIDEO: Elderly Woman Seen Selling Liquor Near Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir In Alandi | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A viral social media video has sparked widespread outrage after capturing an elderly woman openly selling country-made liquor on the banks of the holy Indrayani River. The bank is just a short distance from the revered Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi -- a place of great importance for the Warkari sect.

Watch Video:

The footage was posted online approximately two days ago by a self-proclaimed social activist. It highlights the ongoing sale of alcohol at one of Maharashtra’s most significant pilgrimage sites. The videomaker also alleged in his video of severe police negligence.

The video shows the activist confronting the woman at the ghat, where she appears completely unfazed by the camera. The woman nonchalantly tells the activist to “leave it” and go away while continuing her activities.

According to the influencer in the clip, this is not an isolated incident but a recurring problem that he has previously attempted to expose. He claims that despite past complaints, the illicit trade continues unabated in an area where alcohol is strictly prohibited due to its religious and cultural sanctity.

The incident has triggered a heated debate regarding the security and sanctity of Alandi. Citizens and devotees are questioning how such activities can occur in broad daylight so close to the temple.

The activist has levelled direct accusations against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. He has alleged that a lack of patrolling and enforcement has allowed the liquor trade to exist in the heart of the pilgrimage town.

Local authorities have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the specific video. Police officials said that they are looking into the matter and will take strict action on it.