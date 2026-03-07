Want To Watch Team India Lift The T20 World Cup Live? Central Railway Launches Special Pune-Ahmedabad Train | X/@surya_14kumar

Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav-led upbeat Team India will square off against a strong New Zealand side in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, to enable fans from Pune to watch the match live in Ahmedabad, the Central Railway has arranged a special train.

The details are as follows:

Pune – Ahmedabad Superfast Special (One Trip in Each Direction)

Train No. 01417 Pune – Ahmedabad Superfast Special will depart Pune at 5:30 pm on Saturday and will arrive at Ahmedabad at 5:30 am the next day.

Train No. 01418 Ahmedabad – Pune Superfast Special will depart Ahmedabad at 2 am on Monday and will arrive at Pune at 12:10 pm the same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Kaman Road, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara.

Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 Guard/Luggage Vans (Total 22 ICF Coaches).

Reservation: Bookings for the originating special train Train No. 01417 on special charges will open on Saturday at all computerised PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

The General Second Class (GS) and Guard/Luggage Vans in this train will run as Unreserved Coaches.

Tickets for these coaches can be booked through the UTS system with normal charges applicable for Superfast/Mail/Express trains.

Passengers are advised to check detailed timings at halts before commencing their journey by visiting www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or by downloading the NTES App.