From Metro Expansion To Purandar Airport: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Major Projects For Pune In Budget 2026-27

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, presented a ₹7,69,467 crore state budget in the Assembly on Friday. In the budget, he announced several major projects, including the expansion of Pune Metro and the development of Purandar Airport, to give an impetus to the growth of the cultural capital of the state.

Expansion of Pune Metro Phase 2 and new routes

The second phase of Pune Metro has been given special priority in this budget. While expanding the route from Khadakwasla to Swargate and Hadapsar to Kharadi, new projects have now been approved from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor and Hadapsar Bus Depot to Saswad Road.

Apart from this, the 11 km-long metro line from Ramwadi to Wagholi has also been given the green light, which will greatly help in reducing traffic congestion on Nagar Road.

Most importantly, the work of preparing the DPR of the 54 km-long double underpass from Yerawada to Katraj and Hinjawadi to Sinhagad Road has been started, which will make it easier to move from one end of the city to the other.

A flurry of rail and road development projects

The third and fourth railway lines will be laid for passengers travelling between Pune and Lonavala, with a provision of ₹5,100 crore. This will directly benefit citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Akurdi and Talegaon areas. Also, a 53 km elevated road between Pune and Shirur will be built at a cost of ₹7,514 crore.

The Talegaon-Chakan elevated road and the six-laning of the Chakan-Shikrapur road will speed up traffic in the industrial belt. A provision of ₹14,886 crore has been made for the 192 km greenfield highway between Shirur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Acceleration of Purandar Airport and irrigation projects

It has been announced that a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up for Purandar Airport to strengthen the aviation sector in Pune district. This will now speed up the work on the airport.

To solve the problem of agriculture and drinking water, the Nira-Karha river linking project will be implemented for the drought-prone areas of Baramati and Purandar talukas. This is likely to solve the water problem in the area permanently.

There is also a special provision in the budget to preserve the cultural and historical heritage of Pune. Funds will be provided for the development of Shivsruthi at Ambegaon. Also, a special plan will be prepared for the preservation and conservation of the dilapidated house and birthplace of Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Dehu. This will enable devotees and tourists to see historical relics with modern facilities.

Moreover, a $50 billion media tech and AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) hub is being set up to take Pune and Mumbai to the global stage. It is expected to create over 3 million job opportunities. With the creation of 400 new Global Competence Centres (GCCs) and startup cities, Pune will emerge as a major technology hub of the future.