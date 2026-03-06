Major Infrastructure Taking Shape As Work Gains Pace On Pune Outer Ring Road’s Western Corridor | Sourced

Pune: Work on the western corridor of the Pune Outer Ring Road has picked up pace nearly a year after construction began. The project, estimated to cost ₹55,622 crore, will have a total length of 168.605 km and a width of 110 metres. It is being developed to reduce traffic congestion in Pune and provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling across the region.

The project includes the construction of eight twin tunnels, seven viaducts, more than 10 bridges, 26 underpasses, 21 overpasses and nine pedestrian underpasses. These structures are being built to ensure smoother movement of vehicles and to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow along the ring road.

Underpasses and overpasses are planned at several locations to avoid traffic interruptions. The road will also be fenced on both sides to control access and improve safety for commuters.

The project is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). At present, vehicles travelling from Mumbai to other parts of the state often pass through Pune city, leading to congestion. The outer ring road is expected to provide an alternative route for such traffic.

The project has been divided into two main sections: a 65.45 km western corridor and a 103.155 km eastern corridor. For execution, the work has been split into several packages, with five packages in the western corridor and seven packages in the eastern corridor.

The western corridor will start from Urse Interchange on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and connect to Shivare on the Pune–Bengaluru Highway. This stretch will provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Bengaluru.

The ring road is planned as a four- to six-lane access-controlled highway with a design speed of 120 km per hour. The road will be constructed at a uniform level along its entire length to allow smoother travel.

According to officials, MSRDC has acquired over 99 per cent of the required land, covering 1,054 hectares across 38 villages for the western corridor.

Authorities have also proposed planting trees along the route. In addition, facilities such as medical centres, food courts, police stations, public toilets and petrol pumps are planned along the ring road to support travellers and nearby areas.