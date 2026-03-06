Shiv Jayanti Tragedy: Two Shiv Devotees From Shindewadi Killed In Midnight Accident On Old Pune-Mumbai Highway | Sourced

Pune: An accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Maval taluka resulted in the deaths of two Shiv devotees who were returning to their village carrying the Shiv Jyot as part of the Shiv Jayanti celebrations. The incident occurred late Thursday night and has led to sadness in the region.



The deceased have been identified as Omkar Datta Arade and Darshan Balu Shinde, both residents of Shindewadi Village in Maval taluka. According to reports, the youths, along with a group of friends, had travelled to Visapur Fort to bring the traditional Shiv Jyot to their village ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



Carrying the symbolic flame with great enthusiasm, the group began running towards their village as part of the customary ritual. At around 1:30 am, when Omkar and Darshan reached the Naigaon area on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, tragedy struck. A speeding car coming from the opposite direction reportedly lost control, crossed the road divider, and rammed into the two youths who were running along the roadside with the Shiv Jyot.





The impact of the collision was extremely severe, throwing both youths several feet away. People nearby rushed to the spot to help, but it soon became clear that both had died instantly due to the injuries sustained in the crash.



Police were immediately informed about the incident and rushed to the spot to conduct a panchnama and initiate further investigation. Authorities have initiated action against the driver of the car responsible for the accident.



The sudden death of the two youths has left Shindewadi village and the entire Maval region in mourning, especially as the tragedy occurred on the day dedicated to celebrating the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.





Meanwhile, in view of large processions being taken out across Pune on Friday (March 6) to mark Shiv Jayanti, the city’s traffic department has announced temporary changes to the traffic system. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 7 am onwards on major routes, including Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road, Nehru Road, and Bajirao Road.



Heavy crowds are expected in areas such as Laxmi Road and Shivaji Road, which may also affect traffic on adjoining roads, including Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Road, as well as East Street under the Army Transport Department’s jurisdiction.





To prevent congestion, several diversions have been planned. Vehicles travelling from Jijamata Chowk towards Swargate via Shivaji Road will be redirected from S. G. Barve Chowk through Junglee Maharaj Road, Khandojibaba Chowk, Tilak Chowk, and Tilak Road. Similarly, vehicles heading from Warula Bridge towards Phadke Haud Chowk and Jijamata Chowk will be diverted via Daruwala Bridge Chowk.



Authorities have urged commuters to follow the revised routes and cooperate with the traffic police during the Shiv Jayanti celebrations.