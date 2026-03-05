Pune: Engineering College Started Without Building? Yuva Sena Alleges Irregularities; MES Denies Claims | Sourced

The functioning of Mukunddas Lohia Engineering College on the campus of Abasaheb Garware College in Pune has sparked controversy as Yuva Sena has alleged that the engineering college was started without adequate infrastructure and before the completion of its building, risking the future of students. The Maharashtra Education Society (MES), however, has rejected the allegations, terming them defamatory.

Yuva Sena Joint Secretary Kalpesh Yadav said, "The construction of the engineering college building has not yet been completed, and several essential infrastructure facilities are currently unavailable. Despite this, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU) allegedly completed the affiliation process. The Pune Divisional Department of Technical Education (DTE) also allowed admissions through the Common Entrance Test (CET), even though the required infrastructure was not fully developed."

"Professional colleges are required to follow AICTE norms and obtain approval from DBATU before admissions are permitted. Institutions must also ensure the availability of basic facilities such as laboratories and classrooms necessary for engineering education. However, Mukunddas Lohia Engineering College was started without meeting these requirements and the authorities are playing with the future of students for profit," said Yadav.

He also raised questions regarding the role of regulatory authorities in granting approvals. He asked, "Who permitted admissions when the college building was incomplete, and which inspection committee from DBATU visited the campus before granting affiliation?" He also questioned the role of officials from the Department of Technical Education and alleged that a misleading report had been submitted to approve admissions for the first-year engineering course.

Yadav further pointed out that the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) fixed the college’s fees based on infrastructure and facilities. "However, the college lacks those facilities, but we want to know how the fee structure was approved," he added.

Yadav said that boards have been displayed across the city stating “Find the Lost College” and offering a reward to anyone who can locate it, symbolically questioning the existence of the college’s infrastructure. He warned that if immediate action is not taken against the officials responsible for granting approvals, Yuva Sena will launch a strong agitation.

Meanwhile, the MES has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement, the organisation said that Mukunddas Lohia Engineering College is functioning strictly in accordance with legal procedures and has started operations only after obtaining all necessary approvals from AICTE and DBATU. It also stated that a building already exists at the address where the college is operating and that all facilities required for first-year engineering education are available there. The institution added that classes for first-year students are currently underway and that construction of an additional building is in progress to accommodate increasing student numbers.

The organisation also alleged that the “Finding the Lost College” boards have been put up in public places without verifying facts from the institution, calling it an attempt to defame the college. MES said it condemns the misinformation and has initiated legal action against those responsible.