Major Accident Near Katraj Tunnel: 7-8 Injured As Container Rams Cars On Pune-Bengaluru Highway |VIDEO

Major Accident Near Katraj Tunnel: 7-8 Injured As Container Rams Cars On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Pune: A major accident occurred on the Pune–Bengaluru Highway near Jambhulwadi close to the new Katraj Tunnel on Thursday, leaving seven to eight people injured. The crash involved a container truck and three to four cars, several of which were badly damaged.

According to the information, the container was travelling towards Satara when it rammed into multiple vehicles one after another on the valley bridge near the tunnel. The impact of the collision was severe, with some cars crushed and others suffering heavy damage. Windows of a few vehicles were shattered, while parts of others were broken due to the force of the crash.

Following the accident, traffic on the highway came to a standstill, leading to a long queue of vehicles. After receiving information about the incident, the traffic police rushed to the spot and began rescue and relief operations.

With the help of local residents, police shifted the injured victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the incident, though several vehicles were extensively damaged.

The accident caused heavy traffic congestion on the highway for some time. Police later removed the damaged vehicles from the road and gradually restored the flow of traffic.

Officials have taken the container driver into custody, and further investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.